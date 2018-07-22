Kayakers rescued from Bellport Bay

SHIRLEY, N.Y. — Long Island authorities rescued two kayakers from a Long Island bay Saturday night.

At about 6:15 p.m., a woman noticed two kayakers were in distress about 100 yards off the shore of Shirley Beach, police said.

She and a lifeguard paddled out on a surfboard to get to the kayakers.

Another lifeguard on scene rescued the female kayaker while police assisted in rescuing the other kayaker, whose kayak had taken on water, police said.

The two kayakers, a 12-year-old boy and his older sister, were not injured.