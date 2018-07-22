Health advisory issued against bathing at 19 Long Island beaches

MINEOLA, N.Y. — After the weekend’s heavy rainfall, the Nassau County Department of Health is advising beachgoers not to swim at 19 beaches on Long Island.
The advisory was issued effective Sunday as a precaution and was spurred by heavy rainfall that caused stormwater runoff.
“Stormwater runoff can impact bathing water quality by elevating bacteria levels, which may cause exceedances of the New York State standard for bathing water quality,” the agency said.
These north shore beaches are affected:
- Centre Island Sound – Bayville
- Creek Club – Lattingtown
- Lattingtown Beach – Lattingtown
- Laurel Hollow Beach – Laurel Hollow
- Morgan Sound – Glen Cove
- North Hempstead Beach Park – Port Washington
- Piping Rock Beach Club – Locust Valley
- Pryibil Beach – Glen Cove
- Ransom Beach – Bayville
- Theodore Roosevelt Beach – Oyster Bay
- Sea Cliff Village Beach – Sea Cliff
- Soundside Beach – Bayville
- Stehli Beach – Bayville
- Tappen Beach – Glenwood Landing
These south shore beaches are affected:
- Biltmore Beach Club – Massapequa
- Hewlett Point Beach – East Rockaway
- Island Park Beach – Island Park
- Merrick Estates Civic Association – Merrick
- Philip Healey Beach – Massapequa
For the latest information on beach openings and closings, call 516-227-9700.