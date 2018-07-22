Health advisory issued against bathing at 19 Long Island beaches

MINEOLA, N.Y. — After the weekend’s heavy rainfall, the Nassau County Department of Health is advising beachgoers not to swim at 19 beaches on Long Island.

The advisory was issued effective Sunday as a precaution and was spurred by heavy rainfall that caused stormwater runoff.

“Stormwater runoff can impact bathing water quality by elevating bacteria levels, which may cause exceedances of the New York State standard for bathing water quality,” the agency said.

These north shore beaches are affected:

Centre Island Sound – Bayville

Creek Club – Lattingtown

Lattingtown Beach – Lattingtown

Laurel Hollow Beach – Laurel Hollow

Morgan Sound – Glen Cove

North Hempstead Beach Park – Port Washington

Piping Rock Beach Club – Locust Valley

Pryibil Beach – Glen Cove

Ransom Beach – Bayville

Theodore Roosevelt Beach – Oyster Bay

Sea Cliff Village Beach – Sea Cliff

Soundside Beach – Bayville

Stehli Beach – Bayville

Tappen Beach – Glenwood Landing

These south shore beaches are affected:

Biltmore Beach Club – Massapequa

Hewlett Point Beach – East Rockaway

Island Park Beach – Island Park

Merrick Estates Civic Association – Merrick

Philip Healey Beach – Massapequa

For the latest information on beach openings and closings, call 516-227-9700.