Gov. Cuomo says a higher power will judge de Blasio on NYCHA

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn - At a campaign-style event Sunday New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that a higher power will judge whether or not Mayor Bill de Blasio has done enough to respond to the current New York City Housing Authority crisis.

The city has been reeling since it was revealed that hundreds of children were exposed to lead in their public housing units. NYCHA tenants have also had to deal with heating issues, mold and rats.

“When you get to the pearly gates, I'm sure God will have a lot to say about it,” Governor Cuomo said in response to a question about the city’s response to NYCHA problems.

This week, the New York Daily News reported that NYCHA forged tenant’s signatures to close repair requests that had never been completed.

"It's outrageous, it's just outrageous," Cuomo said.

The governor’s event was to a announce the backing of several NYCHA tenant housing leaders.

We’ve reached out to the Mayor’s press office for response.