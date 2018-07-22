After storm drenches tri-state area, thousands in NJ, NY without power

NEW YORK — Thousands of residents are without power throughout the tri-state area after heavy rain drenched parts of New York, New Jersey and Long Island.

The rain passed through the tri-state area, with the heaviest rain falling overnight, sparking multiple power outages, New Jersey being the most affected.

In New Jersey, over 10,000 JCP&L customers are without power as and over 1,300 PSE&G New Jersey customers are without power as of Sunday afternoon.

On Long Island, about 357 PSE&G customers are without power while nearly 500 Con Edison customers in New York City and Westchester County and nearly 700 customers in Orange and Rockland County have reported outages in their neighborhoods.

Crews continue to work to restore power.

Periods of thunderstorms and showers are expected to remain through the rest of the week, the NWS said.

Residents are advised to stay away from any downed power lines.