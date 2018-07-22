85-year-old woman robbed of wallet inside Queens train station

SUNNYSIDE, Queens — Authorities are searching for the man accused of robbing a woman in Queens earlier this month.

On July 13 at about 1:09 p.m., a man engaged in a conversation with an 85-year-old woman inside the 46th Street – Bliss Street 7 train station near the turnstiles, police said.

The man then removed the victim’s wallet from her purse before he fled the station to the street area, said police.

Inside the woman’s wallet included $130 in cash and a debit card.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).