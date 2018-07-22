82-year-old man killed in Bronx crash

NORTH RIVERDALE, the Bronx — An 82-year-old man is dead after he collided with a vehicle in the Bronx earlier this month.

On July 13 at about 7:10 a.m., police responded to a report about a collision at Riverdale Avenue and West 256th Street in North Riverdale.

When they arrived, officers found Alexander Loris with head and neck injuries.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead six days later, according to police.

Investigation revealed a 72-year-old man was driving north on Riverdale Avenue when his vehicle struck another car, driving by Loris, traveling south on Riverdale Avenue.

No arrests have been made and investigation is ongoing.