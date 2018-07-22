1 dead after fire breaks out at West Babylon house

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. — A man is dead after a fire broke out inside a West Babylon home Sunday morning.
Authorities responded to a call at about 5:50 a.m. regarding a fire at a residence along 15th Street and 15th Avenue in West Babylon.
According to Suffolk County police, four residents — two men, one woman and her 8-year-old son were in the house at the time of the fire.
James Vella, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another man and a police officer were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
The woman and her son were not injured.
Detectives say the fire is non-criminal in nature.