1 dead after fire breaks out at West Babylon house

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. — A man is dead after a fire broke out inside a West Babylon home Sunday morning.

Authorities responded to a call at about 5:50 a.m. regarding a fire at a residence along 15th Street and 15th Avenue in West Babylon.

According to Suffolk County police, four residents — two men, one woman and her 8-year-old son were in the house at the time of the fire.

James Vella, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man and a police officer were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The woman and her son were not injured.

Detectives say the fire is non-criminal in nature.