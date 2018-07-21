Timeline uncertain for residents after steam pipe explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLATIRON DISTRICT, Manhattan — Hundreds of displaced residents and employees are still being told they can’t go inside the 3-block “hot zone” where a steam pipe exploded on Fifth Avenue on Thursday morning.

The area remains blocked off due to the risk of asbestos exposure. Firefighters worked to hose down the facades of the buildings that may have been showered with the carcinogenic substance on Saturday.

Crews set up sandbags and a drainage system to prevent contaminated water from running into the city’s sewer system. Black barrels containing the hazardous materials lined the corner of 5th and 22nd.

“I saw they cleaned the outside of our building today,” said a woman who works inside one of the impacted buildings. “Luckily everyone had their windows closed.”

Work to clean asbestos from the inside of buildings has not yet begun.

The Red Cross, Con Edison and first responders are available at the Clinton School on 15th Street to provide information to anyone impacted and to collect any contaminated materials or clothing.

The investigation into why the steam pipe exploded is ongoing.