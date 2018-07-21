Thief gets away with wallet, iPhone after robbing sleeping man on train

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODLAWN, the Bronx — Authorities are searching for the individual who robbed a man sleeping on the train in the Bronx.

On July 4, a person approached a 26-year-old man while he was sleeping on a northbound 4 train, said police.

When he woke up at the Woodlawn train station, he realized his wallet, which contained multiple credit cards, $10 in cash and his iPhone 8 Plus were missing, authorities said.

The victim’s credit card was later used to make a purchase of $41.82 worth of food at the Bedford Café at 1 Bedford Park Boulevard, according to police.

The person of interest was last seen wearing a New York Giants t-shirt and sweatbands around his wrist.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).