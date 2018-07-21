Storms expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds to tri-state

NEW YORK — An incoming storm is expected to bring heavy rain, whipping winds, and flooding across the tri-state area.

Saturday started off with sunshine, but clouds start filling in by the afternoon with rain to follow as high pressure moves off to the northeast regions.

Some areas can see rainfall of 1 to 2 inches.

The rain will pick up in the evening with winds gusting upwards of 40 mph in the city.

There is also a high rip current risk in the afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Periods of thunderstorms and showers are expected to remain through Monday night, the NWS said.

Heading into the workweek, a blocking pattern where broad area of high pressure off the coast will cause a traffic jam of sorts.

As a result, a disturbance to the west will bring the risk of showers and thunderstorms especially during the afternoon with hot and humid temperatures.

PIX11 News’ Mr. G and Andrew Cruz contributed to this report.