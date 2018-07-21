PHOTOS: Curlfest 2018 displays Black beauty and culture

Brooklyn, NEW YORK – Thousands of afros, braids and natural hairstyles flooded Prospect Park for the annual Curlfest.

The fifth annual event at Prospect Park was jam-packed with fashion vendors, games and music with 25,000 estimated attendees. Amongst those in attendance was rapper Ace Hood, renowned designer Dapper Dan and Brooklyn Borough President, Eric L. Adams.

Writer/activist Michaela Angela Davis, who attended this year’s event, nicknamed the festival “black girl heaven.”

Curly Girl Collective is the brand behind the festival with an initiative to disrupt the unheard voice of women of color in the beauty industry.

“There has been a void in our voice…and together we’re saying we are here, we are enough,” Curlfest co-founder, Gia Lowe said.

Davis, who has been following the organization for a few years, told PIX11 News that the organization “really exemplifies what sisterhood can do.”

Amongst the performers were students from the Brooklyn United Music and Arts program. Ty Brown, the director for the organization, brought more than a dozen of his students to perform, including a marching band and dancers.

“This event shows how amazing we are as a people,” Brown said.

Andre Easton, who attended the festival with his wife and son, began attending the festival since its inception. He credits the festival’s positive energy for the consistent growth and plans to continue coming.

“It’s important for my son to be surrounded by Black women in a natural setting… loving themselves and embracing in fellowship,” Easton said.

Davis, former editor at ESSENCE and VIBE Magazine, shared some advice for any woman of color hesitate about embracing their natural hair in a corporate setting.

“Understand the culture and have a strategy for your career…You don’t have to change people’s hearts and minds your first job,” Davis said.