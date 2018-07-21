Off-duty cop accidentally shoots himself after collision, assault in the Bronx

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx — An off-duty officer accidentally shot himself after a collision in the Bronx Saturday morning.

Shortly after 6 a.m., authorities received a call about an off-duty cop shot along Sedgwick Avenue and Hall of Fame Terrace in University Heights.

Authorities found the 33-year-old Hempstead officer with a gunshot wound to his right calf, said police.

Investigation revealed the cop was rear-ended, and when and the two men in the other car were discussing the damage, another car with two men drove by, according to authorities.

All four men jump the cop in a robbery, said police.

The officer pulls out his weapon and fired shots, hitting two of the men, ages 19 and 24, authorities said.

The four alleged robbers drive to the hospital and drop off the two injured men, who were later taken into custody, said police.

The other two men fled.

During the incident, the officer accidentally shot himself in the calf, said authorities.

He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

