Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV

RIDGEWOOD, Queens — A motorcyclist was killed after he collided with an SUV in Queens early Saturday.

At about 4:38 a.m., police responded to a call about a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Gates and Woodward avenues in Ridgewood.

When they arrived, officers found 45-year-old Angel Cotto lying on the roadway with trauma throughout his body, police said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigation revealed Cotto was operating a 2016 BMW motorcycle, traveling east on Gates Avenue when he proceeded through a stop sign and struck the driver’s side of a 2016 Chevrolet Trax SUV, police said.

The 75-year-old SUV operator remained on scene and was taken to the hospital with complaint of pain to his leg, according to police.

No arrests have been made.