NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. — A missing Long Island teen has been found safe after an extensive 3-week search, police said.

Louis Germosen, 19, was located on Friday in the lower east side of Manhattan.

He was last seen on June 28 at his home in Westbury.

His family tells PIX11 that he didn’t know he was the subject of a massive investigation.

Germosen’s family previously said they feared MS-13 involvement.