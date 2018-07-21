Man stabbed in violent Queens robbery; attackers sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLUSHING, Queens — A man was stabbed during a violent robbery in Queens Wednesday.

It happened at about 10 p.m. when two men gained access into an apartment in the vicinity of Prince Street and 37th Avenue in Flushing.

Four male victims were inside the apartment when one of the individuals brandished a knife and the other displayed a firearm, police said.

They ordered the four men to lie on the ground and removed $120 from one of the victims, said authorities.

When one of the victims began to resist, the other victims began to fight back, according to authorities.

During the fight, one victim, 26, was stabbed in the back, police said.

The attackers fled the scene, and the victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

