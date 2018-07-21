Central Park hosts 3rd annual OZY Fest

MANHATTAN — It’s part music festival, part Ted talk and part food fair.

Thousands of people attending this third annual OZY Fest in Rumsey Field in Central Park where entertainers, innovators and thought leaders gather.

One of the headliners is Rose McGowan, the actress and activist who helped galvanize the #metoo movement and its fight against male predatory behavior in Hollywood and beyond. Her book, Brave, is a memoir about her childhood and her alleged sexual assault by Harvey Weinstein.

“I offered myself, my life story in the book,” Rose McGowan, actress/author/activist, told PIX11. “If it’s been done to me, I know it’s been done to others.”

This was also a festival to celebrate all things innovative in the music and food world. That’s why some of the top chefs in the world were here.

“It’s a great place to learn as a chef, and I constantly want to learn new things,” chef Marcus Samuelsson told PIX11.

There were also book signings, including a particularly long line for Roxane Gay’s “Not that Bad: Dispatches from Rape Culture.”

“In the book, there are 29 women and men interviewed,” Roxane Gay, the author, told PIX11. “It’s a necessary book.”

The OZY Fest continues Sunday with Karl Rove at 1 pm, Kirsten Gillibrand and Chelsea Handler at 2 p.m. and comedian Michelle Wolfe at 5 p.m.