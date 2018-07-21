Brooklyn woman found dead in her closest, wrapped in a bed sheet

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Neighbors in a quiet Brooklyn apartment building were stunned to see police investigating the death of a neighbor who was found dead in her closet, wrapped in a bed sheet.

“I live in the building for 5 years. It’s my first time seeing police here,” said Ojainis Gine, who lives on the sixth floor.

The woman has been identified as Kyinar Thein, 58, of apartment 5A.

The 911 call came in at 6:43 a.m. from 260 Lenox Rd

Thein was declared dead at the scene by EMS workers.

Police are investigating whether Thein’s death was a homicide, suicide or accidental.