AMBER ALERT: Authorities search for missing infant, father in Queens

QUEENS — Authorities issued an AMBER alert early Saturday after an infant was abducted by her father in Queens.

The incident occurred along the Van Wyck Expressway Service Road and 91st Avenue.

August Pippins and her mother were inside their residence when the infant’s father, Jerome Pippins, 24, entered the location at about 10:10 p.m. Friday and forcibly removed the 8-month-old, police said.

Pippins was last seen fleeing the location on foot, heading south on the Van Wyck Expressway Service Road.

The infant is described to be about 1 feet 8 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray onesie.

Pippins, 24, is described to be about 5 feet 9 inches with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black Nike basketball shorts, a white t-shirt and white sneakers.

Police are asking anyone who sees August or Jerome to immediately call 911.