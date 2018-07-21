81-year-old punched in random attack in the Bronx: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX -- Police are asking the public's help identifying a man who allegedly punched a 81-year-old in a random attack in the Bronx.

The incident occurred shortly after 11 p.m. on July 15, right in front of Mt Bethel Baptist Church, located at 698 Courtlandt Ave.

Police said the attacker approached the 81-year-old from behind and punched him once in the face. The suspect then fled north on Courtlandt Avenue.

Police said there was no interaction between the victim and the attacker prior to the incident.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital where he was treated for pain and bruising to the face.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and black and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).