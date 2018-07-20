The death of ‘Junior’ Guzman-Feliz, one month later:

THE BRONX — It’s been one month since Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz was dragged from a Bronx bodega and savagely attacked and killed. The incident prompted immediate outrage from community members and officials that has remained palpable since, but it also spurred an intensive investigation that resulted in the arrest of 12 alleged gang members, brought more attention to the impact gangs have as well as funding to fight it, and led to an outpouring of support for one grieving family.

Below PIX11 takes a look at what happened to Guzman-Feliz, and the response from officials and community members in the month since his death.

Who was “Junior”?

Guzman-Feliz, known to family and friends as “Junior,” was just 15 years old when he was set upon by a group of men the night of June 20 and killed.

Before his death, Guzman-Feliz’s mother said he was kind and always by her side.

“My son was a little shy kid, 15 years old, just starting his life. He was a sweetheart. He’d never been in a fight in his short life,” Leandra Feliz told PIX11.

The teen hoped to use that affection for others to do good, and planned on becoming a police officer.

“His dream was to be a detective. Since he was 5 years old, he liked to play with police cars. He would say, mommy, I want to be a police [sic] officer,” Feliz said.

That reputation of wanting to do good was also known to those at his school, Dr. Richard Izquierdo Health and Science Charter School, where he was a sophomore.

“He was a kind, sweet, respectful young man, always smiling, who had so much potential,” the campus said in a statement days after his death.

The night June 20th

Guzman-Feliz was chased to a Bathgate Avenue bodega close to his home in Belmont, around 11:40 p.m.

Surveillance images show the frantic teen trying to seek shelter in the bodega before an onslaught of men entered to store and grabbed Guzman-Feliz. He can be seen holding the door frame, trying to fend off his would-be killers as they beat him. The gang of men eventually pulled him out and repeatedly punched and stabbed him, with one attacker finally using a machete to slit his throat.

Videos continued to capture Guzman-Feliz’s final moments, as he ran, bloodied, back into the bodega asking for help. A man is seen pointing out the door, and the teen stammered out, trying to make his way to a hospital nearby, dying on the street outside.

What happened in the bodega?

Honestly, we may never know.

Surveillance video that captured the attack is clear, but there is no audio.

People posting on social media after Guzman-Feliz’s death swiftly pointed out the apparent inaction of those inside the bodega. A petition to close the store circulated online, falling just shy of 200,000 signatures.

Eight days after the teen was killed, the bodega owner spoke out.

Modesto Cruz said he panicked the night of the stabbing and did not realize what was going on in his store, but he did try to help, and offered up surveillance footage showing Guzman-Feliz jumping over the counter as the owner pulled him over.

Cruz said he recognized the teen and noticed how scared he looked, so he tried to help. But the attackers quickly spotted Guzman-Feliz behind the counter and dragged him outside.

The owner also said he immediately called 911 and spent four minutes on the phone while the operator repeatedly asked him questions. He said he made it clear an ambulance was needed at the bodega right away.

When speaking about footage that captured another man pointing a mortally wounded Guzman-Feliz out of the bodega, Cruz said the man was not kicking the teen out but rather saying an ambulance was taking too long, and pointed to the hospital located a few blocks away.

Investigators have confirmed 911 calls were made.

What was said inside the bodega is now a matter of who you believe.

The store has yet to reopen.

#JusticeForJunior

As cellphone video of shootings at the hands of police officers nationwide led to a nationwide conversation about race in America and debates over alleged police brutality in the past several years, Guzman-Feliz’s death stood out not only for its savagery, but because of the clear video — both surveillance and cellphone — that captured his attack and death.

Calls for “Justice For Junior” were almost immediately shared on social media.

A memorial outside the bodega, where he was first attacked, spanned blocks before being taken down. Numerous murals were erected in the boy’s honor. Thousands attended his funeral and wake.

The investigation and debunked rumors

Social media posts included support for Guzman-Feliz’s family and the community, but also rumors about what led to his death.

Theories about a sex tape, of which many said the teen was mistakenly thought to be part of, flooded conversation boards online. Talk about $5 a “friend” sought to borrow, and allegedly used to lure Guzman-Feliz out of his home, were seemingly everywhere.

None of this is true, investigators say.

The sex tape in question had been online for months before his killing and is not related to the case, sources tell PIX11.

The $5 rumor is true — but only in part. When Guzman-Feliz left his home the night of his death, he intended to pay a “known person” $5, according to NYPD Chief Jason Wilcox. This statement mirrors what the teen’s mother has said in interviews with PIX11 and other media outlets — that her son intended to lend a longtime, family friend — one whom she still speaks with — $5. There has been no official allegations that this known, unnamed friend meant Guzman-Feliz any ill-will, or sought to lure him to his death.

So what did happen?

Wilcox said when Guzman-Feliz left home, he saw a convoy of four cars.

“They engaged him,” Wilcox said. “They exit the car, he sees the threat, and he begins to run.”

The group of men apparently believed Guzman-Feliz was a member of rival gang, investigators said.

The teen ran for his life.

He ran for blocks, losing his sandals about a block from the bodega where he was eventually hunted down and killed.

12 suspects arrested

The 12th and final suspect wanted in connection to Guzman-Feliz’s death was arrested July 9.

Sources tell PIX11, “We have all four drivers; we have all four cars” involved in the chase and getaway. “Everybody on video we identified. Everyone who took part was busted.”

Those arrested include:

Luis A. Cabrarasantos, 25

Danilo Payamps Pacheco, 21

Danel Fernandez, 21

Jose Muniz, 21

Manuel Rivera, 18

Santiago Rodriguez, 24

Kevin Alvarez, 19

Elvin Garcia, 23

Joniki Martinez, 24

Jose Taverez, 21

Diego Suero, 29

Gabriel Ramirez Concepcion, 26

The arrests spanned multiple states, with Cabrarasantos being detained in Connecticut following a police pursuit, six of the other men being tracked down in Paterson, New Jersey, and others found in New York City.

Each of the men have since gone in front of a judge — appearances that were streamed on PIX11’s Facebook page.

All 12 are believed to be members of the Trinitarios gang.

Who are the Trinitarios?

The Trinitarios gang started in the early 1990s in Rikers Island, as Dominican inmates sought a way to protect themselves, experts tell PIX11. The gang spread as those inmates were released.

From inside Rikers to the streets, the Trinitarios are well-connected and it’s been estimated more than 1,000 members are operating in NYC and they’ve spread to other states.

The gang is known for using machetes, like the one used to killed Guzman-Feliz, in its attacks.

This is a developing story. Refresh for more on what happened after Guzman-Feliz’s death, and a look at the actions taken by the community and officials since.