Officials searching for missing jet skier near Brooklyn

NEW YORK — Officials are searching for a missing jet skier near upper New York Bay, the Coast Guard said Friday night.

27-year-old Koray Kurulgan was last seen wearing a black vest aboard a gray jet ski. She first boarded the jet ski at Marine Basin Marina in Brooklyn.

Her father reported her missing at 9 p.m. Friday.

Anyone with more information is requested to please contact the Coast Guard Sector New York command center at 718-354-4120, NYPD Harbor Unit at 718-765-4100 or VHF-FM marine radio channel-16.