Police chase ends in crash between van, NJ Transit bus

NEWARK, N.J. — A police chase in New Jersey ended after a van crashed into a New Jersey Transit bus early Friday.

At about 1:30 a.m., Maplewood police began their pursuit with a white van wanted in connection with multiple robberies Maplewood, authorities said.

Newark police and the Essex County Sheriff’s office continued the pursuit when the car entered Newark, according to police.

The driver of the white van, which is registered to the Bethlehem Judah Christian Fellowship, collided with a New Jersey Transit bus on the route going to Newark-Penn Station, said New Jersey Transit officials.

Both vehicles ended up in the United House of Prayer for All church yard, narrowly missing the building.

Multiple bus passengers were injured and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, NJ Transit sources said.

No arrests were immediately reported.

Investigation remains ongoing.