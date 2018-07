Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — A man was rushed to the hospital after being slashed in the head at a shopping mall in Queens Friday evening.

The slashing happened just before 7:30 p.m. inside the food court at Queens Center Mall.

Video shot by Citizen shows the chaotic scene after the incident.

The man was transported to the hospital where his condition is unknown.

It is not yet known what led to the slashing.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.