Inside the new transit project under Grand Central Terminal

For years, there has been talk about bringing the Long Island Rail Road to Manhattan’s east side.

The price tag is $11 billion.

The project is 75 percent done according to estimates from officials who have reviewed the progress of the project.

It involves new tunnels, new tracks and signals around Sunnyside Yard.

Beginning this weekend, schedules for the next six weeks for some LIRR trains will be changed.

Crews are working to connect the existing tracks with the new tunnels that will lead into the new tunnels that connect to Grand Central Terminal.

The area known as the Harold Interlocking in Sunnyside Yards in Queens has been reconfigured. Officials have said service to Grand Central Terminal will begin by the end of 2022.

MTA Capital Construction Senior Vice President Mike Kaleda started on the project in the late 1990s.

“All of the construction is done while the railroad maintains service,” Kaleda said.

The new signal technology and tracks will also serve trains that are traveling to the railroad’s original terminal at Pennsylvania Station on Manhattan’s west side.