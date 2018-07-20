Hero Navy SEAL memorial vandalized, teen arrested: police

Photo Gallery
RONKONKOMA, NY. — A 14-year-old boy was arrested Friday after he allegedly vandalized a hero Navy SEAL officer’s memorial on Long Island.
The Lt. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Park in Lake Ronkonkoma was vandalized Thursday, police said.
Following investigation, authorities arrested a 14-year-old boy at his Ronkonkoma home at about 3 a.m.
Murphy was awarded the Medal of Honor, the military’s highest decoration, for his actions during the War in Afghanistan.
Murphy was killed in 2005 after he left his position, exposing himself to gunfire while trying request support for his team.
After news of the memorial’s vandalism, there has been an outpour of support offered to replace the plaque. Companies and residents of the local community have offered to contribute to the memorial.
Governor Andrew Cuomo also issued a statement, announcing the state will fund the plaque replacement.
“Lieutenant Michael Murphy served our nation with extraordinary courage, valor and dignity, and we are all indebted to him and his family for his sacrifice. He was a Smithtown native who was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor, the military’s highest decoration, for his actions in Afghanistan during Operation Red Wings on June 28, 2005, the first member of the Navy to be awarded the Medal of Honor since the Vietnam War. This most-esteemed award memorializes and honors his leadership and service, and to desecrate this honor is beyond the pale.
“I am appalled and disgusted by this apparent act of vandalism. The State of New York will fully fund the replacement of the plaque, and I hope this brings comfort to his family and community. The people of this state and this nation owe Lieutenant Murphy a debt of gratitude, and I personally thank him for his service.”