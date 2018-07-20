Hero Navy SEAL memorial vandalized, teen arrested: police

RONKONKOMA, NY. — A 14-year-old boy was arrested Friday after he allegedly vandalized a hero Navy SEAL officer’s memorial on Long Island.

The Lt. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Park in Lake Ronkonkoma was vandalized Thursday, police said.

Following investigation, authorities arrested a 14-year-old boy at his Ronkonkoma home at about 3 a.m.

Murphy was awarded the Medal of Honor, the military’s highest decoration, for his actions during the War in Afghanistan.

Murphy was killed in 2005 after he left his position, exposing himself to gunfire while trying request support for his team.

After news of the memorial’s vandalism, there has been an outpour of support offered to replace the plaque. Companies and residents of the local community have offered to contribute to the memorial.

Governor Andrew Cuomo also issued a statement, announcing the state will fund the plaque replacement.