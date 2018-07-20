2-year-old found in hot car in Connecticut expected to survive: mayor

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — A 2-year-old boy found with his 4-year-old brother inside a hot car in West Haven, Conn. is expected to survive, the city’s mayor confirmed.

The 4-year-old boy, Dusan Jenkins, died Thursday at a local hospital.

Mayor Nancy Rossi says the 2-year-old, Davion Jenkins, who was unconscious when taken to the hospital, is now responsive.

Police say they were called to the scene at a local apartment complex at about 3 p.m. Thursday by the boys’ father. No one has been charged, but police say their investigation is ongoing.

The father’s direct involvement is unknown at time, according to police.

The company that manages the apartment complex released a statement that states, in part, video footage of the entire incident does exist, and was given to the West Haven police last night, according to WTIC.

Police say the outside temperature was about 80 degrees, which could heat the inside of a car to 100 degrees within 10 minutes.

The advocacy organization Kids and Cars said 26 kids have died in hot vehicles this year and there have been five such deaths in Connecticut since 1997.

This is still an active investigation and anyone who may have seen anything that may be related to this incident is asked to call police at 203 937-3927