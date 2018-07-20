2 robbers break into Queens home, steal refrigerator: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens —Police are searching for two men who broke into a Queens home and stole a refrigerator Sunday, authorities said.

It happened at about 5:40 a.m. at a home in the vicinity of 114th Street and 135th Avenue in South Ozone Park, according to police.

The two individuals forced open a window, entered the residence and stole the 39-year-old victim's refrigerator, police said.

The thieves then fled northbound on 135th Street inside of a vehicle, described as a white van with the word "U-Haul" and the numbers "1995" on the side.

Police are asking for help from the public to identify the robbers.

The first individual is described as having a beard and was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweater and dark-colored pants.

The second individual is described as bald and heavy set. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt, shorts and dark-colored sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).