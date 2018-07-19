The stars of “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” break down their go-to dance moves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More than a decade after "Mamma Mia!" hit the big screen, the star-studded sequel is turning up the volume.

In an interview with PIX11, actors such as Pierce Brosnan, Amanda Seyfried and Lily James share their favorite dance moves.

"Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again," which is slated to be released this week, also features powerhouse stars like Meryl Streep, Cher and Christine Baranski.

The first feature film, which was released in 2008, tells the story of an independent hotelier in the Greek islands who is preparing for her daughter's wedding while the bride has a plan of her own – secretly inviting three men from her mother's past in hopes of meeting her father to escort her down the aisle.

The sequel is jam-packed with plenty more blonde wigs, dazzling costumes and catchy tunes like "Dancing Queen." The movie hits theaters on Friday.