Steam pipe explosion: Locals warned of possible asbestos contamination; vehicles trapped under soot

MANHATTAN — People living near the site of a steam pipe explosion that left a large hole in the street, and streets and several vehicles buried under soot, are advised by Con Ed to immediately shower and bag clothing in case of possible asbestos contamination.

The steam pipe burst around 6:40 a.m. along Fifth Avenue between W. 21st and W. 22nd Streets.

Steam continued to billow from a large hole in the ground nearly two hours later. Streets in the area have been closed, and subways and buses have been detoured or are bypassing.

Those who were near the explosion or live nearby are advised to shower and bag clothing in case of possible asbestos contamination, according to Con Ed, which said this is a precautionary measure.

The pipe that burst feeds several others in the area, and may impact hot water and air conditioners, Con Ed warned.

The blast sent soot shooting down the block.

A black mud-like substance has completely covered the roadway and several vehicles parked in the area.

Firefighters could be seen wiping soot off vehicles' windows, apparently in an effort to make sure no one was inside.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries.