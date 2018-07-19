Steam pipe explosion forces train, bus changes and street closures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — A steam pipe explosion in the Flatiron District is disrupting transit for the Thursday morning commute across the city, forcing subway and bus changes as well as street closures.

The steam pipe burst happened around 6:40 a.m. along Fifth Avenue between W. 21st and W. 22nd Streets

More than an hour later, billows of steam continued to shoot from a large hole in the area.

Nearby residents are told to take shelter in place, and the following transit changes are in effect:

Subways

R and W trains are bypassing 23 St in both directions

Buses

Buses being detoured include M1, M2, M3, M23, M55, X10, X17, X27, X28

Street closures

Fifth Avenue | Broadway between 23rd 17th streets

22nd through 19th streets between Sixth and Park avenues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video