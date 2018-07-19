Runaway Rapids water park offers summer fun for the whole family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KEANSBURG, N.J. — As the summer months continue to heat up, Keansburg Amusement Park's Runaway Rapids is ready to entertain the whole family.

The more than 20-year-old water park features 18 slides with many different speeds, heights and splash zones. The water park also includes a kiddie lagoon, lazy river and relaxing spa pools.

When you're finished with the water, you can head to the amusement park which has more than a 100-year-old history, as well as a go cart track.

For tickets, visit the Keansburg amusement park website.