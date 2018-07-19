NYPD will immediately begin disciplinary process in Eric Garner case

NEW YORK — The NYPD will immediately start the disciplinary process for the officers involved in the chokehold death of Eric Garner, more than four years after the Staten Island man died, officials confirmed Thursday.

The proceedings for Officer Daniel Pantaleo, the cop who put Garner in a chokehold, and Sgt. Kizzy Adonis, who was a supervising officer on scene at the time, are set to launch one day after the U.S. Department of Justice confirmed to the NYPD that there was no objection to moving forward, an NYPD spokesperson said.

Police officials held off on internal disciplinary proceedings “in deference to ongoing requests” from federal investigators, according to a letter from Deputy Commissioner for Legal Matters Larry Byrne released earlier this week.

That letter had issued a deadline to the Department of Justice, saying if federal investigators failed to announce criminal charges by Aug. 31, the NYPD would move ahead with internal discplinary procedures. The letter stated there seemed to be “no end in sight” for when the DOJ would make its move.

Garner’s case has been in legal limbo since his July 17, 2014, death. The 43-year-old died after Pantaleo attempted to arrest Garner for allegedly selling loose, untaxed cigarettes in Staten Island.

The Civilian Complaint Review Board will handle Pantaleo’s case and the NYPD Department Advocate’s Office will lead Adonis’ case, officials said. They’ll start proceedings “in the coming days.”

Gwen Carr, Garner’s mother, said Thursday’s decision by the NYPD was not enough.

“The de Blasio administration should never have waited for four years or until September because the idea that NYPD couldn’t have acted before DOJ has always been a lie,” she said in a statement.

“It’s past time for de Blasio and the NYPD to stop playing games with my son’s death and release the names of all the officers responsible for his murder, tried to cover it up, and engaged in other related misconduct, and bring disciplinary charges to fire all of them.”