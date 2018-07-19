Newborn baby found dead in Queens hotel room

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — A newborn baby was found dead inside a Queens hotel room Wednesday.

Police responded to a call at about 7:41 p.m. regarding an aided child inside the Days Inn along Queens Boulevard and Van Dam Street in Long Island City.

When they arrived, officers found a newborn female infant lying unconscious and unresponsive inside the room, police said.

The infant was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

A 35-year-old woman was who was inside the room was also taken to the hospital where is remains under observation.

According to authorities, drug paraphernalia was found throughout the hotel room.

No arrests have been made and the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.