New ‘Slingshot Health’ website allows patients to name their own price for medical care

NEW YORK — A new website launched in Manhattan allows patients to find doctors and name their own price for medical care.

“I’ve been practicing medicine for over 30 years," Dr. David Berman said. "Healthcare is broken." Berman is the C. E. O. of SlingshotHealth.com.

Dr. Berman said SlinshotHealth.com, “brings affordability back because the patient sets their price.”

Patients log onto the site, request a medical treatment, and place a bid of how much they are willing to pay. If the doctor accepts their price, the appointment is made.

“On the patient side, it gives them instant access at a point where they want to enter the healthcare system.”

Josh Weinberg recently used SlingshotHealth.com, “I woke up one morning and I wasn’t feeling so well.”

“I was matched with a doctor who I was able to see the next day,” Weinberg said.

The SlingshotHealth.com team says they vet all of the healthcare providers that are listed in their platform.