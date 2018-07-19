At least one dead, 10 people hospitalized after Missouri tourist boat incident

Crews from multiple Missouri agencies are on the scene of a mass casualty incident with a “tourist-type boat involved,” the Stone County Fire Department said in a statement.

Multiple fatalities were reported, PIX11 sister station FOX4KC reported. Officials have not yet said how many people have died, but Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader confirmed 31 people were on a Ride the Ducks boat when it crashed Thursday night.

Several people were taken to a hospital, the department said, without elaborating on their conditions. At least six patients are being treated at CoxHealth Medical Center in Branson, Missouri, hospital spokeswoman Kaitlyn McConnell said. She didn’t comment on the nature of the victims’ injuries.

According to the National Weather Service in Springfield, there was a severe thunderstorm warning in the area Thursday evening.

The incident took place on Table Rock Lake near Branson. Divers are on scene, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.