Man convicted in J’Ouvert killing of Cuomo aide Carey Gabay

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A man was convicted Thursday in the killing Carey Gabay, an aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo who was caught in gang crossfire hours before New York City’s West Indian Day Parade in 2015, prosecutors said.

Kenny Bazile was found guilty of second-degree manslaughter and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

“This defendant took part in a shooting war amid hundreds of revelers, cutting short the life of Carey Gabay and putting many others in danger,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a statement. “With today’s verdict, he has been held accountable. We will not allow gang members to take over our streets and those who attempted to should expect to be vigorously prosecuted.”

Gabay, a 43-year-old Harvard-educated lawyer, served as first deputy general counsel at the Empire State Development Corp.

He was shot in the head during a predawn party celebrating the West Indian Day Parade called J’Ouvert on Sept. 7, 2015. Gabay was walking with his brother near the Crown Heights parade route at 3:40 a.m. when he was shot.

The shooting was one of several outbursts of violence in the neighborhoods surrounding the parade.

Nearly a year after the killing, Bazile was arrested in California. Others had been charged in the shooting, as well.