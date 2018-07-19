‘Let’s Talk About It’ sex hotline installation in Williamsburg inspires open conversations about touchy subjects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — It’s a provocative billboard that’s all about a touchy subject — sex.

“Let’s talk about it” is a one-of-a-kind national hotline and Williamsburg installation that includes a mural and two pop-up phone booths on North 10th Street between Berry and Wythe.

It’s created by Lola, which calls itself a lifelong brand for a woman’s body that first began with tampons.

So what are the hot topics on the hotline?

“Topics we’ve been hearing are what happens when my libido isn’t the same as my partners,” Jordana Kier, co-founder of Lola told PIX11 news. “And how do I broach the conversation of what to do to be comfortable when I’m I am not comfortable."

More than 1,600 people, male and female, have called the hotline, 1-662- Hey-Lola, since the phone booths were put up last week. Part of the allure to callers is that they can listen to five experts talk on a variety of subjects before leaving a personal message requesting a call back.

Topics include waning libidos to sex during menstruation.

Press one to hear Lena Dunham talk about sex after surgery.

“She tells the story of sex after surgery,” Alex Friedman, co-founder of Lola, told PIX11. “She’s had endometriosis and she talks about how difficult it is with her partner."

Some passersby were curious but didn’t want to talk about the hotline. Others thought why not?

And others are totally behind the idea.

Why is sex such a touchy subject?

One passerby tried to answer that question.

“It is so private and intimate,” Francisco Bisono, who works in Williamsburg, told PIX11. “It is hard to express but it is part of every day experience so it’s good to talk about it in a responsible way.”

So if the mural and hotline have stimulated any questions for you, feel free to pick up the phone and call 1-662-hey-Lola.

The booths will be available until July 24, the mural with the phone number until August 11.