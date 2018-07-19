Enter to Win a pair of 2018 Pocono Mountains Golf-A Round cards
Start Planning Your Getaway to the Pocono Mountains Today & Enter to Win a pair of 2018 Pocono Mountains Golf-A Round cards!
Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau Sweepstakes
Official Rules
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED AND OUTSIDE SWEEPSTAKES AREA SET FORTH BELOW. Sweepstakes begins on July 19, 2018 at 4:00 AM ET and ends on October 25, 2018 at 11:59 PM ET (the “Sweepstakes Period”).
- ELIGIBILITY: Entrants must be 18 years of age or older and a legal resident NY, NJ or CT and live within the WPIX broadcast viewing area at the time of entry. Employees (and their immediate family members (defined as spouse, parents, siblings or children and their respective spouses) or household members (whether or not related)) of Sponsor, Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau, and of their parent companies, affiliates, and subsidiaries, and of the advertising companies, promotion contractors, public relations companies, and any other entity that participated in the creation, operation or fulfillment of this Sweepstakes, are not eligible to participate. Entrants who have won any prize from WPIX within the 30 days immediately preceding July 19, 2018 are not eligible to win and will be disqualified.
- TO ENTER: Log onto pix11.com/getaway during the Sweepstakes Period and take the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau interactive experience. Upon the completion of the experience, you will reach the entry page. Accurately complete and submit the official entry form. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Entries generated by a script, macro or other automated means and mechanically reproduced entries will be disqualified if discovered by Sponsor. Entries must be received by the close of the Sweepstakes Period.Limit one entry per person and per email address. Entries in excess of this limit will be disqualified if discovered by Sponsor. Entrants must use their own name and must have a valid email account at the time of entry. In case of dispute, entries will be declared made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an email address by an Internet Access Provider, on-line service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, incomplete, damaged, illegible, late, or misdirected entries, or for errors in mechanical transmission, or any other technical malfunctions or inability to transmit messages or entries. Sponsor will not verify receipt of entries. All received entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned.
- SELECTION OF WINNERS: Beginning July 27 and every Friday thereafter during the Sweepstakes Period (14 total drawing dates), two winners will be selected at random from among all eligible, non-winning entries received by 11:59 PM ET on the Thursday preceding the drawing date, subject to verification and compliance with these Official Rules. Non-winning entries will carry over from one drawing to the next. Sponsor will attempt to notify winner by email provided in the corresponding entry form. Winner must provide proof of legal name, address, zip code, and telephone number (for example, in the form of a valid government-issued driver’s license or identification card) and may be asked to provide a social security number in order to claim prize. If a selected winner is not eligible, is not in compliance with the Official Rules, declines the prize, fails to provide proof of identity or sign and return required documents by the deadline established by Sponsor, or fails to respond within 24 hours of Sponsor’s first notification attempt, such entrant may be disqualified, in which case, Sponsor may select an alternate winner at random from remaining eligible entries (at Sponsor’s sole discretion) for that drawing. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries for each drawing.
- PRIZE: There are 28 total prizes (two for each drawing during the Sweepstakes Period). Each prize consists of two Pocono Mountains golf cards. Each card is good for free one round of golf (greens fees for one golfer for 18 holes and a cart). Present the card and your photo ID at the ticket window at the following participating golf courses: Country Club of the Poconos (East Stroudsburg, Pa.), Hideaway Hills Golf Club (Kunkletown, Pa.), Jack Frost National Golf Club (Blakeslee, Pa.), Pocono Hills Golf Course (East Stroudsburg, Pa.), Pocono Manor Resort & Spa (Pocono Manor, Pa.), The Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort (Delaware, Pa.), Skytop Lodge Golf Course (Skytop, Pa.), and Split Rock Golf Club (Lake Harmony, Pa.) (collectively, the “Golf Courses”). Cards are valid for 2018 only, and tee times are available through November 27, 2018. Winner can use the cards for two separate rounds of golf or use both at the same time and play with a partner. Valid after 2 pm only on Sundays and all-day Monday-Friday, excluding holidays. Valid for cardholder only. Tee time can be made three days in advance. You must call for tee times and mention this card. Tee times are subject to availability. Not valid with any other offer or for tournament play. Card is non-transferable. Approximate retail value of each prize: $90. Transportation to and from the Pocono Mountains is not included, and winner and golf partner (if any) are responsible for all expenses not specifically provided for herein.
- ADDITIONAL PRIZE CONDITIONS:Prize is non-negotiable, and not redeemable for cash. No prize substitutions will be made except at the sole discretion of the Sponsor, which may substitute a prize of greater or comparable value. If any prize becomes unavailable for any reason, Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of comparable value. If the winner fails to use or redeem any element of the prize, winner shall forfeit the prize (or such prize element) and no additional or substitute prize or compensation will be provided. All properly claimed prizes will be awarded, but in no event will Sponsor award more prizes than are provided for in these Official Rules. Golf partner who is a minor must be accompanied at all times by parent or legal guardian.
- RELEASES & WAIVER: By entering, entrants agree to be bound by and comply with these Official Rules. Entrants agree Sponsor has the sole right to decide all matters and disputes arising from this Sweepstakes and that its decision is final and binding. Except where prohibited by law, entrants agree to allow use of their name, voice, photograph, hometown, and likeness in any medium of communication, including print, Internet, radio and/or television and for any purpose in connection with the Sweepstakes, including advertising, promotional or other purposes, by Sponsor, Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau, the Golf Courses, and/or each of their affiliates and/or licensees, without additional compensation if they are chosen as winners. By participating, entrants agree: (a) to release, indemnify, and hold harmless Sponsor, Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau, the Golf Courses, any other prize supplier and their respective affiliates, parents, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, and all of their officers, directors, employees, representatives, and agents (the “Released Parties”) from all liability, injuries, losses or damages of any kind to persons, including but not limited to invasion of privacy (under appropriation, intrusion, public disclosure of private facts, false light in the public eye or other legal theory), defamation, slander, libel, violation of right of publicity, infringement of trademark, copyright, or other intellectual property rights, death or property damage resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from the acceptance, delivery, possession, misuse or use of a prize (including any travel or activity related thereto), or from participation in and/or entry into or creation of an entry for the Sweepstakes and/or the broadcast or exploitation or use of an entry or any other Sweepstakes-related activity; and (b) that the Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation or guaranty, expressed or implied, in fact or in law, relating to the prizes. In consideration for his or her participation in the Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to hold harmless and indemnify the Released Parties from any and all claims, demands and/or causes of action of any nature or kind whatsoever, whether presently known or unknown, foreseen or unforeseen, that arise out of the entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes, including attorneys’ fees. Winner and his/her golf partner by acceptance and use of a prize or any prize element described herein, agree to release, indemnify and hold harmless Released Parties from any and all liability, loss, damage, costs or claims related to any allegation regarding the award of, the receipt of, or the use of their prize. Neither Sponsor nor prize suppliers are responsible for personal injury of any winner or golf partner incurred in connection with the use of a prize. Winner and his/her golf partner (and parent or legal guardian of golf partner who is a minor) may be required to execute an affidavit of eligibility and release of liability and publicity prior to receiving a prize and return it to Sponsor by the deadline established by Sponsor. Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules nor the failure, delay or omission by Sponsor in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsor’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. If there is any conflict between any term of these Official Rules and any marketing or entry materials used in connection with the Sweepstakes, the terms of these Official Rules will govern.
- FRAUD/TAMPERING:If for any reason, this Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause that corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify the individual implicated in such action and/or to terminate or suspend the Sweepstakes or any portion of the Sweepstakes. If this Sweepstakes is cancelled, the Sponsor will conduct a random drawing to award the remaining prizes from among all eligible, non-suspect, non-winning entries received prior to the time of the action or event warranting such cancellation. If such cancellation, termination, modification, or suspension occurs, notification will be posted at the Sweepstakes website. Sponsor reserves the right to prohibit any entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes if, at its sole discretion, Sponsor finds such entrant to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes, or if such entrant shows a disregard for, or attempts to circumvent, these Official Rules, or acts: (a) in a manner the Sponsor determines to be not fair or equitable; (b) in an annoying, threatening, or harassing manner toward any other entrant or Sponsor; or (c) in any other disruptive manner. Sponsor assumes no liability for: (a) any incorrect or inaccurate entry information, or for any faulty, failed, garbled or jumbled electronic data transmissions; (b) any unauthorized access to, or theft, destruction or alteration of entries at any point in the operation of this Sweepstakes; (c) any technical malfunction, failure, error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or communications line failure, regardless of cause, with regard to any equipment, systems, networks, lines, satellites, servers, computers or providers utilized in any aspect of the operation of the Sweepstakes; or (d) inaccessibility or unavailability of the Internet any mobile sites or apps or any combination thereof.
- REMEDIES, CHOICE OF LAW, VENUE:By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants agree that: (a) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with the Sweepstakes, or prize awarded, will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (b) any and all claims, judgments and awards will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering the Sweepstakes but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (c) under no circumstances will any entrant be permitted to obtain any award for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental or consequential damages and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses. Some jurisdictions do not allow for limitations on the ability to pursue class action remedies, or certain kinds of damages, and so these limitations may not apply to you. Sweepstakes rules will be governed and enforced pursuant to New York law, excluding choice of law provisions. Venue for any action concerning the Sweepstakes or these Official Rules will be in the courts located in New York, New York.
- PERSONAL INFORMATION: By participating in the Sweepstakes, you agree to share your personal information collected through the Sweepstakes with Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau. Sponsor will treat the personal information collected through the Sweepstakes in accordance with its Privacy Policy, which is located at http://privacy.tribune.com. By entering the Sweepstakes, you agree to the use of your personal information as described in the above Privacy Policy. The Sweepstakes is also subject to the WPIX.COM terms of service, available at http://www.wpix.com/termsofservice.
- SPONSOR: Sweepstakes is sponsored by WPIX TV, 220 East 42 Street, New York, NY 10017.
- RULES & WINNERS LIST: A copy of the Official Rules is available upon request by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to SWEEPSTAKES RULES, Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau, WPIX-TV, 220 E.42nd Street, New York, NY 10017, or by visiting the WPIX TV website at pix11.com. For a winners list, send a stamped, self-addressed envelope after October 24, 2018 to: Winner List, Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau Sweepstakes, WPIX-TV, 220 E.42nd Street, New York, NY 10017. Requests for winners list must be received by December 31, 2018.