× Enter to Win a pair of 2018 Pocono Mountains Golf-A Round cards

Start Planning Your Getaway to the Pocono Mountains Today & Enter to Win a pair of 2018 Pocono Mountains Golf-A Round cards!

Click here to enter.

Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau Sweepstakes

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED AND OUTSIDE SWEEPSTAKES AREA SET FORTH BELOW. Sweepstakes begins on July 19, 2018 at 4:00 AM ET and ends on October 25, 2018 at 11:59 PM ET (the “Sweepstakes Period”).