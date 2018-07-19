Common adopts an NYC classroom, presents $10k to school

Grammy winning recording-artist and Oscar winning actor, Common, took a break from his busy schedule to surprise the students of PS 111 in New York City.

Partnering with Burlington Stores and Adopt-A-Classroom, Common and his mom – a retired school teacher — presented a $10,000 check to the school.

The money will be used to buy sorely needed school supplies for the students.

According to Adopt-A-Family, teachers spend on average over $700 out of their own pockets just to supply their students with what they need per year.

Common, who is passionate about education and our youth, wanted to help.

“We know teachers are underpaid in many ways and the fact that they have to spend their own money on supplies is ridiculous,” he said.