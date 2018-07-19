$7.5 million in heroin, fentanyl seized in massive Bronx drug bust; 5 arrested

SOUNDVIEW, The Bronx — An estimated $7.5 million worth of heroin and fentanyl was seized in a massive raid at an alleged drug packaging mill in the Soundview neighborhood of the Bronx Wednesday night, according to the city’s Special Narcotics Prosecutor’s Office.

Scales, strainers, grinders and other equipment to needed to process the narcotics for street-level distribution was also found, including more than 100 different ink stamps for branding individual dose envelopes with names like “Dexter,” “Death,” “100%,” “UPS,” “Heartless” and “Super

High.”

Investigators were conducting surveillance in the area of of 1240 Morrison Avenue around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday when they saw 46-year-old Luis Guzman-Rojas walk into the apartment building empty-handed and leave a short time later with a weighted black plastic shopping bag.

He got into a livery cab and authorities followed him to the intersection of Bruckner Boulevard and Hunts Point Avenue where they spotted him in the rear of the vehicle with a plastic-wrapped kilogram of suspected heroin marked with the letters “LV” and the same shopping bag he carried from the apartment building. Investigators then placed him under arrest.

Drug agents obtained a search warrant for 1240 Morrison Avenue and entered the two-bedroom apartment around 11:05 p.m.

During the search, agents recovered approximately 11 kilograms of suspected heroin inside a duffel bag in the closet of the first bedroom, another 10 kilograms hidden in the wall behind the medicine cabinet and approximately 230 grams of heroin inside a green plastic bag in the dresser of the first bedroom.

Inside the second bedroom were three digital scales, four strainers, 12 electric coffee grinders, 16 tape dispensers and nearly 300 rolls of tape. There were also three large cases of glassine envelopes containing hundreds of individual envelopes and over 100 ink stamps with ink pads. Names on the stamps included, “Dexter,” “Death,” “100%,” “UPS,” “Heartless” and “Super High.”

The DEA estimates the black market value of the heroin at $7.5 million.

Aside from Luis Guzman-Rojas, four other men, who were in the residence at the time of the raid, were arrested, including Matias Rosario-Ramon, 37; Anthony Polanco, 29; Willy De La Cruz, 28; Pedro Sandoval, 26.

They are expected to be arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court Thursday on charges of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First and Third Degrees and Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree.