1 dead, 1 critically injured in East Harlem motorcycle crash

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — One person is dead and another person is in critical condition following a motorcycle crash Thursday morning.

Authorities received a call shortly after 5 a.m. about a motorcycle crash along Second Avenue and 110th Street in East Harlem.

A motorcyclist was driving the wrong way down Second Avenue when he got into the crash, according to police.

The female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

It was not immediately known if the motorcycle crashed into a car or another object.

Investigation is ongoing.

