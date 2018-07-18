Who are the Trinitarios? Experts explain how gang accused of killing ‘Junior’ operates

NEW YORK — The killing of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz sparked widespread community outrage and garnered national attention for its savagery.

Accused of killing the 15-year-old are a dozen suspected members of the Trinitarios gang, which started in the early 1990s in Rikers Island with the intent of protecting Dominican inmates.

From inside Rikers to the streets, the Trinitarios are well-connected and it’s been estimated more than 1,000 members are operating in New York City and they’ve spread to other states.

In the video above, Elias Husamudeen, head of the correction officers’ union, and Manuel Gomez, with Black Ops Investigators, explain how the gang formed, how it operates and what impact the Trinitarios have on New York City and beyond.