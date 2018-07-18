‘We need to share responsibility’: NYPD commissioner says we all need to join war on gangs in wake of ‘Junior’ killing

THE BRONX — NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill and his top chiefs joined Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark Wednesday as she formally announced 12 murder indictments in the savage killing of 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman Feliz on June 20.

Safety has been in the spotlight since Guzman-Feliz was killed at a Bronx bodega. Since that day, police have arrested a dozen alleged Trinitarios members.

“For our city to achieve true public safety, we need to share responsibility,” O’Neill said.

O’Neill’s remark echoed what Clark said at the beginning of the press conference.

“We need your help both to prevent teens from joining gangs and also to say something, if you have information,” Clark said.

Social media provided a “massive treasure trove” of information that led to 12 arrests in the Junior murder, O’Neill said. The community outreach was likely due to the graphic nature of the surveillance that showed Junior in the last minutes of his life.

The desperate efforts by Junior to elude his pursuers, who dragged him out of a Bathgate Avenue bodega and then set upon him with knives and a machete, was heartbreaking to watch.

“I’ve got to tell you, I’ve been a cop for nearly 36 years and it’s one of the worst things I’ve ever seen,” Commissioner O’Neill said.

Five of the 12 defendants in court were charged with Murder in the 1st degree, which carries a sentence of life without parole, because the District Attorney said they had tortured Junior by dragging him and using the knives and machete to finish him off.

Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea hinted he wished his investigators were getting the same cooperation on some recent homicides in another borough.

“I’d like to see more outrage 5 to 7 miles south of here in Brooklyn,” Shea said, referring to four, unsolved killings of teens there in a week.

Shea pointed out there have been 79 Trinitarios gang arrests in just the last month.

PIX11 asked Commissioner O’Neill if he was considering any policy changes in the wake of all the gang activity, perhaps more stop, question and frisks.

“This morning, we’re down three homicides (from the same period last year) and down 20 shootings.” O’Neill said. “Stop, question, and frisk is an important tool,” though he emphasized it’s not used in policing like it was in the past.

Chief Jason Wilcox laid out a little bit of what happened to Junior on the night of June 20, when he had left his home to pay a “known person” $5.

Wilcox said Junior saw the convoy of four cars.

“They engaged him,” Wilcox said. “They exit the car, he sees the threat, and he begins to run.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video