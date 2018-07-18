Trump now says he holds Putin responsible for election interference

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he holds his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin personally responsible for Moscow’s attempts to interfere in the 2016 US election.

Speaking to CBS, Trump said he would consider Putin culpable because he’s Russia’s leader.

“I would because he’s in charge of the country just like I consider myself to be responsible for things that happen in this country,” Trump said. “So certainly as the leader of the country you would have to hold him responsible.”

He said his message to Putin warning against future meddling was “very strong” during their meeting Monday.

“I let him know we can’t have this. We’re not going to have it. And that’s the way it’s going to be,” Trump said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.