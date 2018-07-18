The cast of ‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’ open up about the show’s iconic original tunes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's been nearly three decades since "Pretty Woman "first hit the big screen, but the story still remains in people's hearts.

Now fans can watch the beloved movie again — but this time in musical form with "Pretty Woman: The Musical," which is set to premiere on Friday on New York City. The romance centers around a wealthy businessman who hires an escort for the weekend then follows the unlikely pair's love story.

Andy Karl, a three-time Tony nominee, will play the role of businessman Edward Lewis. His co-star, Samantha Barks, will play the role of Julia Roberts' Golden Globe-winning performance as Vivian.

Karl's wife, Orfeh, a Tony-nominated actress who starred in "Legally-Blond: The Musical," will also joined the cast as Kit.

The highly anticipated musical comes on the heels of the Chicago performance this spring. The Broadway previews are slated for Friday ahead of the August 16 opening at the Nederlander Theatre. Visit here for more information and to learn about purchasing tickets.