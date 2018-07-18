Summer bummers solved: Products that can protect, repair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The summer weather can wreak havoc on your body from head to toe.

Beauty Expert, Bahar Takhtehchian, reveals products that can protect and/or repair the wear and tear women endure during the during the summer months:

Summer Bummer: Dry, flaky, red, irritated face

Solution: Meg Cosmetics Two Step Soothing and Brightening Jelly Mask $21 for box of 5 sheets

Summer elements like the sun, wind, AC, and sun exposure can make your skin dry, flaky and red. This overnight mask soothes and brightens your skin. It is different from all of the other masks on the market because it contains a giant cotton swab that contains AHA 9 percent lactic acid that gently exfoliates your skin and preps it for the second step: the jelly mask. The jelly mask is 100 percent vegan and helps moisturize and soothe your skin using real, natural ingredients. The result? You skin is smoother, softer and brighter

Summer Bummer Stinky, sweat, sensitive armpits

Solution: Ban Purely Gentle Roll-On Deodorant - $10

In the summer, a strong deodorant that’s gentle on your skin (some can sting—especially after you shave!) is a must. This new, gentler formula provides 24 hour protection against underarm perspiration even for those with sensitive skin. The roll-on glides on smoothly providing instant freshness, transforming hot, overworked skin to smooth and refreshed.

Summer Bummer Acne

Solution: Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Spot Treatment - $14.99 at drugstores

Summer heat, stress, and sweat can cause acne. This at-home gadgets uses dermatologist in-office technology to spot treat acne. The light therapy targets breakouts quickly using red and blue light. There is no flaking or burning and the product is clinically proven to work.

Summer Bummer: Not having time to shower

Solution: Summer’s Eve Lavender + Chamomile Cleansing Cloths - $2.98 at drugstores

These down-there wipes are perfect when you don’t have time to shower and you’re running around the city on hot day or just finished an outdoor workout. These clothes gently cleanse away odor-causing bacteria and are formulated to match a woman’s natural pH, They are Gynecologist tested, hypoallergenic, and safe for everyday use.

Summer Bummer: Cracked skin on your heels, feet, and elbows

Solution: Glytone Ultra Softening Heel and Elbow Cream - $54

Walking around in sandals or barefoot on the beach or at the pool can really take a toll on the soles of your feet. This cream is epic because it retexturizes and smoothens dry, rough, and callused areas on the heels and elbows. The secret? Highly concentrated Glycolic Acid helps to dissolve the dead skin patches and calluses, removing the dead surface skin cells and leaving behind a renewed skin surface.

Summer Bummer: Frizzy hair

Solution: John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Six Effects + Serum - $6.99 at drugstores

New York City humidity is out of control and it can drive women with curly, wavy, or frizzy hair insane. This powerful serum blocks frizz and repels against humidity. It instantly makes unruly and frizzy hair into sleek, polished and shiny. This serum will leave hair smooth, easy to manage, and healthy looking. It also provides heat protection.

Summer Bummer: Sunburned skin

Solution: Bare Republic After-Sun Spray Mist - $12.99 at Ulta.com and Target.com

Even if you’re careful, chances are your skin will get burned or irritated this summer. This after-sun spray mist is a must after a long day outdoors. It features cooling aloe and anti-inflammatory algae plus a natural antioxidant blend that calms, hydrates and soothe skin. The spray is easy to apply and minimizes the need to rub delicate, sunburned skin.