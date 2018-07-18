NYC prepares for ‘Harlem Week 2018’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — The official kick off to Harlem Week began not in Harlem, but at Gracie Mansion with a big garden party.

Every year it’s an opportunity to celebrate the uptown neighborhood’s past, present and future.

The celebration is filled with vendors, food, music and culture with a nod to the roots of the neighborhood.

There are more than 110 events during the celebration.

This year’s theme is “Women Transforming our World, Past, Present and Future with the sub theme “The Community Within the Community” in honor of the LGBTQ community.

This all began as “Harlem Day” in 1974 and it’s grown and grown over the years. Now it’s called Harlem Week, but it’s technically a month long celebration starting on July 29 and ending on Aug. 25.

The PIX11 morning show will be live from the Apollo Theater for this Friday’s Zip Trip.