No swimming advised at 19 Long Island beaches

MINEOLA, N.Y. — Beachgoers are told not to swim at nearly two dozen beaches on Long Island Wednesday, according to the Nassau County Department of Health.
The advisory was issued as a precaution and was spurred by Tuesday’s heavy rainfall that caused stormwater runoff to potentially contaminate the beaches, the county’s health department said.
“Stormwater runoff can impact bathing water quality by elevating bacteria levels, which may cause exceedances of the New York State standard for bathing water quality,” the agency said.
The advisory is expected to be lifted at 8 p.m. Wednesday, unless there is more heavyrainfall or water samples show elevated bacterial levels.
These north shore beaches are affected:
- Centre Island Sound – Bayville
- Creek Club – Lattingtown
- Lattingtown Beach – Lattingtown
- Laurel Hollow Beach – Laurel Hollow
- Morgan Sound – Glen Cove
- North Hempstead Beach Park – Port Washington
- Piping Rock Beach Club – Locust Valley
- Pryibil Beach – Glen Cove
- Ransom Beach – Bayville
- Theodore Roosevelt Beach – Oyster Bay
- Sea Cliff Village Beach – Sea Cliff
- Soundside Beach – Bayville
- Stehli Beach – Bayville
- Tappen Beach – Glenwood Landing
These south shore beaches are affected:
- Biltmore Beach Club – Massapequa
- Hewlett Point Beach – East Rockaway
- Island Park Beach – Island Park
- Merrick Estates Civic Association – Merrick
- Philip Healey Beach – Massapequa
For the latest information on beach openings and closings, call 516-227-9700.