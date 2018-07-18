MTA worker recovering after being grazed by bullet on Brownsville subway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — An MTA worker grazed by a bullet in Brownsville Tuesday night is still recovering at a local hospital after the latest incident in a wave of crime in Brooklyn.

“The common denominator: gangs and violence and usually guns," NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermont Shea said.

Two groups were fighting each other on the southbound 3 train when that fight spilled out onto an elevated platform.

One person in the group, thought to be a teenager, pulled out a gun and fired, accidentally striking the MTA worker, an innocent bystander.

Police sources have identified the worker as 47-year-old Carlo Thorne.

His mother told PIX11 the family is doing fine but declined to comment further.

“It’s a horrible thing,” said Richard Clinton, a commuter. “Very nerve wrecking.”

This was the first shooting on a train in three years, transit officials said.