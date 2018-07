SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens — A woman was found dead inside her Queens home early Wednesday.

At about 9:10 p.m., a man called police after he found his sister unconscious inside her home along 167th Street and 145th Road in Springfield Gardens, said police.

When they arrived, authorities found 29-year-old Samantha Stewart unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to her neck and head.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made and investigation remains ongoing.